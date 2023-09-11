Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Powerball jackpot worth $522 million up for grabs in Monday drawing

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 22 consecutive drawings.
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 22 consecutive drawings.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It’s the third-largest Powerball jackpot of the year.

The drawing will be held Monday night for a jackpot worth an estimated $522 million, with a cash value of $252.4 million if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 22 consecutive drawings, though several people have won smaller prizes, including dozens of prizes worth $1 million or more.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after crashing during a high-speed pursuit with Atoka Police Friday morning.
Man dies in crash during high-speed Atoka chase
Nathan Sexton, 36, is facing more charges related to construction fraud after he was charged...
Bryan County man facing more construction fraud charges
A Bells man was indicted in Grayson County on a slew of child sex crimes.
Bells man indicted on slew of child sex crimes
Chisum’s Friday night football game against Bells was canceled after an on-campus accident on...
Chisum football game canceled after student injured in accident on campus
A reckless driver on I-35 landed himself behind bars in Love County Saturday evening, according...
Love Co deputies arrest man for reckless driving

Latest News

Ric Flair's Wooooo! Energy is available in dragon fruit, lemon and strawberry banana flavors.
Wrestling legend Ric Flair launches new energy drink
A dash camera recorded the moment an office chair base flew into a Utah family's windshield....
Chair flies into car's windshield
Sam Pulia places flags before the commemoration ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks,...
The US marks 22 years since 9/11 with tributes and tears, from ground zero to Alaska
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener