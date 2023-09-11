Texoma Local
Rain: Round One Tonight, Heaviest Rain Arrives Thursday

Rain totals should tally 1-2 inches by Friday
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
A cold front passing southward through Texoma along with an upper level wave boosts our chances of showers and non-severe thunderstorms overnight. Lows will drop into the 60s with winds turning to the north. Tuesday sees our highest chance of rain in the morning, with decreasing rain chances and partial clearing in the afternoon, highs should top out in the lower 80s. Tuesday afternoon rain chances are fairly low at 20%, and Wednesday may begin dry before the “main event of rain” arrives later Wednesday and continues through most of Thursday.

Showers Friday should wind up in time for a mostly dry Friday Night Blitz, chances for precipitation drop to 20% by game time. The coming weekend looks dry as another front passes; it will allow for cool nights and fairly warm days but seasonably so with highs in the 80s.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

