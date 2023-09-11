Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Robin Roberts marries longtime partner Amber Laign in ‘magical wedding’

Robin Roberts and girlfriend Amber Laign attend the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at...
Robin Roberts and girlfriend Amber Laign attend the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on Monday, Nov. 10, 2014, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts tied the knot with longtime partner Amber Laign on Friday in Connecticut.

Roberts revealed the news in an Instagram post Sunday along with photos of the couple in their wedding dresses.

“An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!!” Roberts wrote in the Instagram post. “We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!”

Roberts and Laign have been together since 2005 and announced their engagement in 2022, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after crashing during a high-speed pursuit with Atoka Police Friday morning.
Man dies in crash during high-speed Atoka chase
Nathan Sexton, 36, is facing more charges related to construction fraud after he was charged...
Bryan County man facing more construction fraud charges
A Bells man was indicted in Grayson County on a slew of child sex crimes.
Bells man indicted on slew of child sex crimes
Chisum’s Friday night football game against Bells was canceled after an on-campus accident on...
Chisum football game canceled after student injured in accident on campus
A reckless driver on I-35 landed himself behind bars in Love County Saturday evening, according...
Love Co deputies arrest man for reckless driving

Latest News

FILE - The Las Vegas Monorail passes by MGM Grand, April, 27, 2006, in Las Vegas. A...
Cybersecurity ‘issue’ prompts computer shutdowns at MGM Resorts properties across US
Captain Joey Rickman, Austin Bush, and Kyle Britt represented the Paris Fire Department at the...
Paris firefighters participate in 9/11 memorial stair climb
FILE - DraftKings is one of the leading companies offering legal sports betting in the U.S.
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks
A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama
Some insurance companies don’t have in-network ambulance providers, which means big bills for...
Costly Care: Patients and their families face unexpected and often hefty bills after using ground ambulances during an emergency