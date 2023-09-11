Sherman considering a tree preservation ordinance

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman is debating the adoption of a tree preservation ordinance to protect trees while allowing the city to continue developing land.

City of Sherman Spokesperson, Nate Strauch, said city council is taking residents’ opinions into consideration as they work to create the new ordinance.

“There’s a very active community here that really feels like tree preservation should be a priority for the city council,” Strauch said.

Angie Eron agrees. She told News 12 in June that she is concerned about the number of trees being cut down.

“We saw a development behind us destroying an entire forest,” Eron said.

She said she fears the clear-cutting would not only harm wildlife but also the “small town” feel of Sherman.

“We wanted to get away from the big city buildings, houses, and cement,” Eron said.

Sherman City Council is also considering the developers who are worried about how tree restrictions could impact the cost of building homes.

“Currently, the City of Sherman does have an ordinance requiring builders when they finish the house, after they finish the lot, they do have to come back in and plant two trees,” Strauch said.

Options for the new ordinance could span from enhancing the current ordinance and requiring more trees to be planted to more strict requirements like tree surveys that decide which trees must be kept.

Nothing has been decided yet. A public meeting for residents to voice their opinions will be held on Wednesday at City Hall from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The council will use the feedback from the meeting to write a new ordinance that best serves the city and its people.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.