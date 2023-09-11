Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Writers Guild of America to protest ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

FILE - WGA is planning to protest "The Drew Barrymore Show."
FILE - WGA is planning to protest "The Drew Barrymore Show."(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Writers Guild of America is taking a stand against “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Production on Barrymore’s namesake television show will start soon.

On Sunday, Barrymore posted a message on Instagram saying she stands in “solidarity with the strike.” However, WGA says any sort of writing done on the show violates its strike rules and that they are protesting the move.

The guild, which has more than 11,000 members, went on strike May 2.

So far, there is no word on a possible end date to the strike.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after crashing during a high-speed pursuit with Atoka Police Friday morning.
Man dies in crash during high-speed Atoka chase
Nathan Sexton, 36, is facing more charges related to construction fraud after he was charged...
Bryan County man facing more construction fraud charges
A Bells man was indicted in Grayson County on a slew of child sex crimes.
Bells man indicted on slew of child sex crimes
Chisum’s Friday night football game against Bells was canceled after an on-campus accident on...
Chisum football game canceled after student injured in accident on campus
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia to meet Putin, Moscow and Pyongyang confirm
Ceremonies to mark the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks are happening in New York,...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: 9/11 ceremonies
This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped...
Escaped murderer slips out of search area, changes appearance and tries to contact former co-workers
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee unleashes heavy swell on northern Caribbean as it restrengthens over open waters