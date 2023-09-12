Texoma Local
8-year-old dies in Fannin County crash

An 8-year-old girl died in a single-car accident on Thursday night.
An 8-year-old girl died in a single-car accident on Thursday night.(Pixabay)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TRENTON, Texas (KXII) - An 8-year-old girl from Trenton died in a single-car accident on Thursday night.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the car was being driven two miles north of Trenton on FM 151 when the driver took a curve at an unsafe speed that caused the car to skid off the road.

Troopers said that the car then hit a metal pipe fence and a tree.

The 8-year-old girl was pronounced dead at Cook’s Children’s Hospital, and the four other occupants of the car were taken to Medical City McKinney for injuries they suffered during the crash.

The driver and a ten-year-old boy were listed in critical condition.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

