Denison prepares for district opener with Greenville
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Homecoming week has arrived for the Denison Yellow Jackets.
After a 21-13 win in an abbreviated match up against Kennedale, the Jackets have now started the season 2-1 going into district play.
Denison looks to welcome in the Greenville Lions to Munson Stadium Friday night as they begin their quest to claim a post-season berth this November.
