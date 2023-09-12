Denison prepares for district opener with Greenville

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Homecoming week has arrived for the Denison Yellow Jackets.

After a 21-13 win in an abbreviated match up against Kennedale, the Jackets have now started the season 2-1 going into district play.

Denison looks to welcome in the Greenville Lions to Munson Stadium Friday night as they begin their quest to claim a post-season berth this November.

