Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Federal judge blocks Texas book rating bill

House Bill 900 would require school library vendors to rate all their books and materials for appropriateness based on the presence of sexual references.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas (KXII) - House Bill 900 would require school library vendors to rate all their books and materials for appropriateness based on the presence of sex depictions or references before selling them to schools.

Jonathon Covey is the policy director for Texas Values, a nonprofit that says they work on the areas of faith, family, and freedom.

He says the bill would give parents more information about the books their kids have access to.

“This particular piece of legislation is really meant to bring transparency to parents,” Covey said. “It’s meant to make sure that kids are not exposed to sexually designated material.”

According to the Texas Tribune, the bill was approved during this year’s legislative session, and Governor Greg Abbott signed it in June.

It was set to go into effect on Sept. 1, but Federal Judge Alan Albright granted a temporary injunction asked for by a group of book groups and sellers who sued the state over the bill back in July.

“The judge put a pause on that and said, until we can fully litigate this case, until I can get full briefing on the merits on this case, this bill is not going into effect,” Covey said.

The plaintiffs, including two Texas bookstores, argue that the law violates their constitutional rights by targeting first amendment-protected speech with vague and broad language.

Librarians and legal experts are also concerned that the vague language in the bill would flag books that are not inappropriate or are important for students whose lived experiences are not reflected in other books.

In a joint statement, the plaintiffs said that they are grateful for the court’s swift action in deciding to halt the law, and that they look forward to reading the court’s full opinion once it is issued.

As of Tuesday, the judge has not released his official written order or decision on the issue.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Denison man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for evading arrest and unlawful possession of...
Denison man sentenced for evading arrest and gun charges
The superintendent put all schools on lockdown as a precaution while law enforcement looks into...
Ada schools lockdown lifted, person in custody after threat Monday morning
A reckless driver on I-35 landed himself behind bars in Love County Saturday evening, according...
Love Co deputies arrest man for reckless driving
A Madill police sergeant literally walked through fire to rescue a man from a burning vehicle...
Madill officer rescues man from flaming car
William Hollars, 44, pled guilty in federal court to five charges related to a prolonged...
Pontotoc County man pleads guilty to assault, bomb threat

Latest News

A woman was hospitalized after she was thrown from a pickup truck she was riding in.
Woman hospitalized in Pontotoc County crash
An 8-year-old girl died in a single-car accident on Thursday night.
8-year-old dies in Fannin County crash
The appraised value of the land is $440,000, “try to locate another retailer or a restaurant on...
New development in the works on Denison’s Morton Street
Mrs. Bell’s centennial celebration will be on October 4th and she has requested to receive 100...
WWII veteran requests 100 cards for 100th birthday