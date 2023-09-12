Governor Kevin Stitt calls for special session covering taxes, budget

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt called for a special session of the Oklahoma Legislature that will cover issues like taxes starting on October 3.

A press release from Governor Stitt’s office said that Stitt wants to discuss topics like tax cuts for taxpayers and greater transparency in the state’s budget process.

A “trigger law” to prevent specific groups from being exempt from state taxes based on factors like race or heritage will also be discussed in the special session.

