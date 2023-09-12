Texoma Local
Governor Kevin Stitt calls for special session covering taxes, budget

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt called for a special session of the Oklahoma Legislature that...
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt called for a special session of the Oklahoma Legislature that will cover issues like taxes starting on October 3.(Gov. Stitt Press Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt called for a special session of the Oklahoma Legislature that will cover issues like taxes starting on October 3.

A press release from Governor Stitt’s office said that Stitt wants to discuss topics like tax cuts for taxpayers and greater transparency in the state’s budget process.

A “trigger law” to prevent specific groups from being exempt from state taxes based on factors like race or heritage will also be discussed in the special session.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

