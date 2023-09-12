Grayson County receives grant for victim’s assistance

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Grayson County received a grant from the Texas Attorney General’s Office to fund its victims assistance coordinator position.

The coordinator helps crime victims navigate the criminal justice process, stands with them in court, safety plans with them, and helps them prepare victim impact statements.

The grant will save Grayson County taxpayers nearly $75,000 over the next two years.

According to Assistant district attorney Art Clayton, the coordinator plays a vital role in helping crime victims in Grayson County.

“The District Attorney’s office has a very important role to play in the lives of crime victims,” said Clayton. “We’ve got to help them. And this is a great opportunity for us to fulfill that need. So we’re just real thankful.”

