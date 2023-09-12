Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Madill officer rescues man from flaming car

A Madill police sergeant literally walked through fire to rescue a man from a burning vehicle...
A Madill police sergeant literally walked through fire to rescue a man from a burning vehicle this weekend.(Madill police department)
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) -A Madill police sergeant literally walked through fire to rescue a man from a burning vehicle this weekend.

Madill police posted video of the heroic moment on their Facebook page, and said Sergeant JT Moore responded to the wrecked car early Saturday morning.

As he walked closer with a fire extinguisher, he realized the driver was still inside, and began pulling the man out of the burning car.

Moore didn’t stop till he freed the man and helped him get to safety.

Madill officials said they’ll recognize Sergeant Moore for his heroic actions soon.

To say we are proud of Sgt JT Moore would be an understatement. Sgt Moore was advised of a crash in the early morning...

Posted by Madill Police Department on Monday, September 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The superintendent put all schools on lockdown as a precaution while law enforcement looks into...
Ada schools lockdown lifted, person in custody after threat Monday morning
A man died after crashing during a high-speed pursuit with Atoka Police Friday morning.
Man dies in crash during high-speed Atoka chase
A reckless driver on I-35 landed himself behind bars in Love County Saturday evening, according...
Love Co deputies arrest man for reckless driving
A ten acre park is in the making...
Groundbreaking day for a new park in Howe
Nathan Sexton, 36, is facing more charges related to construction fraud after he was charged...
Bryan County man facing more construction fraud charges

Latest News

After days of waiting, motorists are finally able to get important documents at the Sherman...
Driver License offices re-open after being closed for longer than anticipated
After days of waiting, motorists are finally able to get important documents at the Sherman...
dps
Monday marks 22 years since the Twin Towers were taken down in a terrorist attack, and a piece...
Twin Tower I-beam at Johnston County Courthouse honors lives lost
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt called for a special session of the Oklahoma Legislature that...
Governor Kevin Stitt calls for special session covering taxes, budget