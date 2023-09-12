Madill officer rescues man from flaming car

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) -A Madill police sergeant literally walked through fire to rescue a man from a burning vehicle this weekend.

Madill police posted video of the heroic moment on their Facebook page, and said Sergeant JT Moore responded to the wrecked car early Saturday morning.

As he walked closer with a fire extinguisher, he realized the driver was still inside, and began pulling the man out of the burning car.

Moore didn’t stop till he freed the man and helped him get to safety.

Madill officials said they’ll recognize Sergeant Moore for his heroic actions soon.

To say we are proud of Sgt JT Moore would be an understatement. Sgt Moore was advised of a crash in the early morning... Posted by Madill Police Department on Monday, September 11, 2023

