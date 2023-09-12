Texoma Local
Man arrested for Sherman aggravated assault

Alejandro Torres was arrested in Sherman for an aggravated assault that happened at a get-together.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested in Sherman for an aggravated assault that happened at a get-together.

According to Sherman Police, Alejandro Torres got into an argument with three visitors and threatened the men with a knife at a home on Chaffin Street.

Police said that Torres then punched one of the men in the face.

Officers said that several of the men were intoxicated when they arrived.

Torres is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

