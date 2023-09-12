National Suicide Prevention Week: WNJ patient shares experience

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There were about 449,138 cases of suicide in 2022 and the World Health Organization is expecting even more in 2023.

For this year’s National Suicide Prevention Week, Wilson N. Jones and one of its patients are reminding Texomans that help is near.

“You really do feel like you’re at the bottom of the ocean with an anchor just sinking down,” said one WNJ patient, who wished to be anonymous.

She said after she experienced a great deal of a loss she found herself feeling hopeless.

“I lost a lot of family members this year, it hit me rock bottom,” the patient said.

In June, she began to seek help, going to a few different facilities before coming to WNJ.

“It’s more than just a mental hospital, they really do feel like family,” the patient said.

She said the staff in the unit helped her find a medication that was best for her. She said it has been a game changer.

“I’m no longer hearing things or seeing things, my mind can calm down,” the patient said.

Rochelle Govindasamy is the behavioral health unit director.

“We are a crisis stabilization unit, so we try to get patients out of crisis,” Govindasamy said.

The unit includes a multi-disciplinary staff that creates tailored success plans for patients. There are 12 beds open to anyone in need of help.

Govindasamy said WNJ is the only facility in Grayson County with private rooms that provide a safe haven for patients to relax without interruptions.

For anyone hurting, help is a phone call away.

“The process is to call us, and we’ll direct you to our emergency room where you will be medically cleared,” Govindasamy said.

If necessary, the patient would then be admitted to the behavioral health unit.

“There’s people locally who want to help, it’s brought out the best of me,” the patient said.

After just five days at WNJ, the patient encourages anyone feeling how she once did to also seek help.

