DENISON, Texas (KXII) -New development in the works on Denison’s Morton Street.

Big companies such as Chick-fil-A and QuikTrip have opened shop on Denison’s West Morton Street within the last year.

“Because that is a high priority location for retailers, and they can be very successful in that location,” said Tony Kaai, Denison Development Alliance President.

Kaai said it’s easy for consumers to jump off of 75 to Morton Street, “but things are changing rapidly and there’s limited lots on Morton where all that traffic is.”

Last week, Denison’s City Council transferred more than 3 acres, across from the Chick-fil-A, to the DDA in hopes of selling the property to a developer.

“The reason why there is a transfer is because we’ve had multiple developers contact my office asking about the availability of that lot,” Kaai said.

The appraised value of the land is $440,000, “try to locate another retailer or a restaurant on that property,” Kaai added.

Once it’s sold, the developer will have 12 months to start construction.

“The property itself is going to be a challenge to develop, there’s a lot of water that goes through that particular track,” said Kaai, “These developers are familiar with how to handle that from an engineering standpoint.”

