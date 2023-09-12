Remembering 9/11 in Grayson County

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Nearly 3,000 people died during the September 11th terrorist attacks.

In a ceremony held at the Grayson County Courthouse, several different law enforcement agencies came together to remember the bravery of the first responders who put their lives on the line, and the lives lost that day, 22 years ago.

Bell ringing, to symbolize the time of each attack.

“We don’t want those that have been born after that to not understand the true value of the day and what it meant to this country,” Grayson County Sheriff Tom Watt said.

He re-calls his memories of that fateful morning.

“ I saw the first plane going to the tower at 8:46. I was a captain at the time at Sherman PD and, you know, was just like everybody in the country, were frozen watching the news,” he continued.

Fire-fighters, police officers, sheriff deputies, and residents stand united, paying tribute to the people who died that day, and to the family members who lost their loved ones.

“It’s just one of the better feelings that I have as a sheriff of Grayson County, to see all the police come together, all the fire come together,” Sheriff Watt shared.

Sherman resident, Rick Owens came to the courthouse to pay his respect.

“Just everyone who responded on 9/11, it changed the world,” Owens stated.

Sheriff Watt said he wants the ceremony to serve as a reminder to all, so that we may never forget the magnitude of that day.

“So, many lessons were learned that day. So many lessons have been taught since that day, and we just want to make sure these folks understand that,” Sheriff Watt commented.

