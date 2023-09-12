Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Several Rounds of Rain in The Days Ahead

...And high temperatures will continue below average...
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lots of clouds, but only a patches of mist or light showers are in the outlook through the night. Mild conditions will continue with lows tonight in the 60s throughout Texoma. There’s an increased chance of rain by Wednesday morning especially over the southern half of the region, so locations like Ada are looking at a 30% chance of Wednesday morning rain to 60% around Sherman , Durant and Gainesville. Highs tomorrow should remain in the upper 70s,

Several upper trough (waves) pass through our skies between Wednesday and Saturday and each will bring a chance of precipitation. Highest rain chances look to take place Thursday into Friday. The timing has changed a bit, influencing Friday night and the first half of Saturday with a chance of rain as well. Temperatures will begin to rise on Sunday and MOnday under sunny skies and we may be close to 90 degrees for Monday’s maximum temperature. That’s a whole lot better than 100!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Denison man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for evading arrest and unlawful possession of...
Denison man sentenced for evading arrest and gun charges
The superintendent put all schools on lockdown as a precaution while law enforcement looks into...
Ada schools lockdown lifted, person in custody after threat Monday morning
A reckless driver on I-35 landed himself behind bars in Love County Saturday evening, according...
Love Co deputies arrest man for reckless driving
A Madill police sergeant literally walked through fire to rescue a man from a burning vehicle...
Madill officer rescues man from flaming car
William Hollars, 44, pled guilty in federal court to five charges related to a prolonged...
Pontotoc County man pleads guilty to assault, bomb threat

Latest News

Your Full Morning Weather 9/12/2023
Full Morning Weather 9/12/2023
Evening Forecast - Mon, Sept. 11
Your Full Morning Weather 9/11/2023
Full Morning Weather 9/11/2023
Evening Forecast - Sun, Sept 10