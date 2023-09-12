Several Rounds of Rain in The Days Ahead

Lots of clouds, but only a patches of mist or light showers are in the outlook through the night. Mild conditions will continue with lows tonight in the 60s throughout Texoma. There’s an increased chance of rain by Wednesday morning especially over the southern half of the region, so locations like Ada are looking at a 30% chance of Wednesday morning rain to 60% around Sherman , Durant and Gainesville. Highs tomorrow should remain in the upper 70s,

Several upper trough (waves) pass through our skies between Wednesday and Saturday and each will bring a chance of precipitation. Highest rain chances look to take place Thursday into Friday. The timing has changed a bit, influencing Friday night and the first half of Saturday with a chance of rain as well. Temperatures will begin to rise on Sunday and MOnday under sunny skies and we may be close to 90 degrees for Monday’s maximum temperature. That’s a whole lot better than 100!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

