Sherman hosts annual Hispanic Heritage Festival

Kidd-Key Park was the place to be on Saturday as Sherman hosted it’s annual Hispanic Heritage Festival.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Kidd-Key Park was the place to be on Saturday as Sherman hosted it’s annual Hispanic Heritage Festival.

“This celebration today is for the independence of Mexico and Central America,” event organizer and Sherman City Council member Henry Marroquin said. “It’s just to give the city a little taste of our flavor, our culture.”

The festival had something for everyone. Amazing food, fun games, water slides for the kids, and even a car show.

“They are our life, we love to just cruise,” Sherman resident and car show contestant Ruben Meyers said. “You know, they’re not trailer queens, man. We drive our cars, we cruise around. The culture just has all kinds of things to offer and just many good people that we’ve met, you know, just rubbing elbows with people that like cars and like food just like us, so it’s been great.”

The community came together in a big way to celebrate the Hispanic heritage and culture in Texoma.

“It means so much to me,” event organizer Diana Salas said. “I grew up in a town that we weren’t noticed at all. And that was years, years ago. And now in Sherman, we’re a whole diverse community and just knowing that we can come put it together and show people. I mean it’s a great, fantastic thing to feel.”

“It’s just a very exciting thing for Sherman and it just really helps highlight our very diverse community,” Sherman City Council member Shawn Teamann said.

