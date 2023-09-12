Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sherman names new assistant city manager

The city recently opened up the position and has officially named the person who will hold it.
The city recently opened up the position and has officially named the person who will hold it.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman is changing the duties of certain positions and opening new positions to enhance the standard of the city’s success.

Zachary Flores has been promoted to the new assistant city manager position. He said the city will be focusing on quality, innovation and success.

“We know that if we are focusing on those three things, we think that we’re going to be able to provide the community with what they expect,” Flores said.

Flores has served the city in multiple positions.

“I started with the city in 2007, started in the police department as a patrolman,” Flores said.

Eventually, he became the Sherman Police Chief and later the Director of Public Safety for the city.

“I retained public safety, so I’m still overseeing police fire, emergency management just took on some other areas of the city that have to do with really maintaining what we have,” Flores said.

Flores said the city can expect to see crews working on the city’s roads, buildings and parks. All of which fall under his added responsibilities.

He said he worked with the two city managers often in his former positions and expects them to all continue to work well together.

Flores said Sherman has been good to him.

“I’ll work in whatever capacity they need me to,” Flores said.

Working hard to get the tasks he is assigned done to the best of his ability.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Denison man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for evading arrest and unlawful possession of...
Denison man sentenced for evading arrest and gun charges
The superintendent put all schools on lockdown as a precaution while law enforcement looks into...
Ada schools lockdown lifted, person in custody after threat Monday morning
A reckless driver on I-35 landed himself behind bars in Love County Saturday evening, according...
Love Co deputies arrest man for reckless driving
A Madill police sergeant literally walked through fire to rescue a man from a burning vehicle...
Madill officer rescues man from flaming car
William Hollars, 44, pled guilty in federal court to five charges related to a prolonged...
Pontotoc County man pleads guilty to assault, bomb threat

Latest News

Kidd-Key Park was the place to be on Saturday as Sherman hosted it’s annual Hispanic Heritage...
Sherman hosts annual Hispanic Heritage Festival
An 8-year-old girl from Trenton died in a single-car accident on Thursday night.
8-year-old dies in Fannin County crash
A woman was hospitalized after she was thrown from a pickup truck she was riding in.
Woman hospitalized in Pontotoc County crash
House Bill 900 would require school library vendors to rate all their books and materials for...
Federal judge blocks Texas book rating bill