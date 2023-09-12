Sherman names new assistant city manager

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman is changing the duties of certain positions and opening new positions to enhance the standard of the city’s success.

Zachary Flores has been promoted to the new assistant city manager position. He said the city will be focusing on quality, innovation and success.

“We know that if we are focusing on those three things, we think that we’re going to be able to provide the community with what they expect,” Flores said.

Flores has served the city in multiple positions.

“I started with the city in 2007, started in the police department as a patrolman,” Flores said.

Eventually, he became the Sherman Police Chief and later the Director of Public Safety for the city.

“I retained public safety, so I’m still overseeing police fire, emergency management just took on some other areas of the city that have to do with really maintaining what we have,” Flores said.

Flores said the city can expect to see crews working on the city’s roads, buildings and parks. All of which fall under his added responsibilities.

He said he worked with the two city managers often in his former positions and expects them to all continue to work well together.

Flores said Sherman has been good to him.

“I’ll work in whatever capacity they need me to,” Flores said.

Working hard to get the tasks he is assigned done to the best of his ability.

