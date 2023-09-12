Texoma Local
Talk of the Town: Denison welcomes home Ambassador Sullenberger

Denison Main Street Director Donna Dow and Laura Longmire from the Perrin Air Force Base Museum visit News 12 to talk about the events happening on Saturday to welcome Ambassador Sullenberger home.
Denison Main St. Director Donna Dow and Laura Longmire from the Perrin Air Force Base Museum visited News 12 to talk about how you can help welcome Sully home.
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Denison, Texas (KXII) - Denison native Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger is returning home this weekend and to welcome him, Downtown Denison and the Perrin AFB Historical Museum are hosting events for everyone to enjoy.

Saturday, September 16:

  • 10 a.m.: Homecoming Parade on Main Street from the 700 block to Heritage Park
  • 10:30 a.m.: Mural Dedication at Heritage Park
  • 11:30 a.m. Book Signing & Uniform Dedication at the Perrin Air Force Base Museum

The event is open to the public. Those who want to have a book signed by Ambassador Sullenberger are encouraged to purchase them in advance at the Perrin Air Force Base Museum in Denison.

