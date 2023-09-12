Talk of the Town: Denison welcomes home Ambassador Sullenberger

Denison, Texas (KXII) - Denison native Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger is returning home this weekend and to welcome him, Downtown Denison and the Perrin AFB Historical Museum are hosting events for everyone to enjoy.

Saturday, September 16:

10 a.m.: Homecoming Parade on Main Street from the 700 block to Heritage Park

10:30 a.m.: Mural Dedication at Heritage Park

11:30 a.m. Book Signing & Uniform Dedication at the Perrin Air Force Base Museum

The event is open to the public. Those who want to have a book signed by Ambassador Sullenberger are encouraged to purchase them in advance at the Perrin Air Force Base Museum in Denison.

