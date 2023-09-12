Tell Me Something Good: Breaking gender barriers

(KXII) - 60 years ago, the Equal Pay Act of 1963 was signed into law. It stipulated that women could no longer be paid less than men for doing comparable work.

Helen Mitchell Cottingim was one of countless women to benefit.

She left her home in Utica, Oklahoma to find work in Fort Worth, Texas. She eventually found a career with general dynamics.

“I hired in at $3.25 in 1964,″ Cottingim said.

In 1964, the federal minimum wage was $1.15.

Growing up, picking cotton to buy her own school clothes, Helen Mitchell was well on her way.

“That was a break for me because after that I went and interviewed for, it was general dynamics at the time, and they hired me as a keypunch operator.”

She spent 19 years in the same position.

“And then I got to promote into the computer room, but at that time they said the computer room was only a man’s job.”

She told me that she and a small group of other women proved the company wrong.

“Was it a man’s job?” I asked.

“Well, no because we proved it not to be but you were on your feet all day long. It was a hard job,” she answered.

She worked during the time when general dynamics was making F-16 fighter jets.

“Mine was just one small portion, it took the whole company to make that airplane fly, shop and all that.”

That’s helen holding up a computer drive likely coded with critical data.

“Did you ever have any pushback as a woman working in the comp room?”

”No, everybody was nice, but they didn’t like it they didn’t want you to come in there and even the women, I think there were 2 at the time, but they didn’t want you to come in there either you know.”

After 40 years on the job, it was time to retire. Rather than stay in Fort Worth, Helen returned home, to Utica.

“I live down here, but I like to dress up and drive to Durant. I dress up and go to town, I may only be going to Braum’s or McDonalds. But, I like to dress up to go. “

“And I hear you love to go to garage sales,” I said.

“If you look around this room, everything but that tv I got at a garage sale.”

While Helen loves finding a bargain, she also holds fast to treasures.

“I’m not rich, but I’m rich in family, health, love, and friends. That’s more than money.”

