Twin Tower I-beam at Johnston County Courthouse honors lives lost

By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Monday marks 22 years since the Twin Towers were taken down in a terrorist attack, and a piece of that day now lies at the Johnston County Courthouse- part of an I-beam from one of the towers that went down.

The Milburn High School class of 2011 brought the beam to Oklahoma several years ago as a reminder of all the lives lost on September 11th, 2001.

Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said he was a police officer and a volunteer firefighter in Texoma on that day, and the tragedy hit home.

Dodd said it’s surreal to have the I-beam at the courthouse now, reminding anyone who walks by of the sacrifice so many first responders made that day in New York City.

“For the fireman and the police officers who responded and those especially who lost their lives, they had one goal in mind, and that was to help their fellow man or fellow woman,” Dodd said. “They’re citizens that we all swear to protect, and you know that’s our job. And we swear an oath and when we put on this badge or that uniform, we will give our lives to save others and to help others if need be.”

The display case was donated by the Chickasaw Nation.

