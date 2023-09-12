Texoma Local
Woman hospitalized in Pontotoc County crash

A woman was hospitalized after she was thrown from a pickup truck she was riding in.
A woman was hospitalized after she was thrown from a pickup truck she was riding in.(Arizona's Family)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was hospitalized after she was thrown from a pickup truck she was riding in.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Sarah Russ, 27 was admitted to OU Medical Center in critical condition after she was ejected from a truck in an early morning crash on Country Road 1150 outside of Stratford.

Troopers are still looking into what exactly happened, but they reported that it was raining at the time of the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

