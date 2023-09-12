Woman hospitalized in Pontotoc County crash

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was hospitalized after she was thrown from a pickup truck she was riding in.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Sarah Russ, 27 was admitted to OU Medical Center in critical condition after she was ejected from a truck in an early morning crash on Country Road 1150 outside of Stratford.

Troopers are still looking into what exactly happened, but they reported that it was raining at the time of the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.