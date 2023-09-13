Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Body found in northwest Arizona identified 27 years later as California veteran

Authorities say the body of a California man has been identified more than 27 years after being found in a northwest Arizona desert area
Thumb print and magnifying glass.
Thumb print and magnifying glass.(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — The body of a California man has been identified more than 27 years after being found in a northwest Arizona desert area, authorities said Tuesday.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said remains of a man between 30 and 40 years old were discovered near Kingman in January 1996. The man, now identified as Sherman George from the Los Angeles area, died from a gunshot wound to the head, was buried in a shallow grave and may have been a homicide victim, officials said.

Attempts to identify the remains were unsuccessful until February, when sheriff’s investigators sent a DNA sample to a Texas-based forensic research company.

Using advanced DNA testing, scientists identified the man as George, who sheriff's officials said was an Army veteran who was known to frequent the deserts in California and Arizona with his military friends prior to his death.

They said George was estranged from his family, who last saw him in late 1994, and he had never been reported missing.

Most Read

An 8-year-old girl from Trenton died in a single-car accident on Thursday night.
8-year-old dies in Fannin County crash
Alejandro Torres was arrested in Sherman for an aggravated assault that happened at a...
Man arrested for Sherman aggravated assault
A Madill police sergeant literally walked through fire to rescue a man from a burning vehicle...
Madill officer rescues man from flaming car
A woman was hospitalized after she was thrown from a pickup truck she was riding in.
Woman hospitalized in Pontotoc County crash
The appraised value of the land is $440,000, “try to locate another retailer or a restaurant on...
New development in the works on Denison’s Morton Street

Latest News

Langeliers, Kemp homer as Athletics down Astros again 6-2 to avoid 100th loss
Texas Rangers
Rangers overcome Scherzer’s early exit to beat Blue Jays 6-3, leapfrog Toronto in wild card
Texas Rangers
Rangers’ Max Scherzer leaves against Blue Jays because of triceps spasm
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, stands between his attorneys Tony Buzbee,...
How an extramarital affair factors into Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial