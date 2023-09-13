Texoma Local
City of Ardmore breaks ground on new fire station

Fire station #2 will be built north of Cardinal Park, one block away from the existing station.
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher and KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The city of Ardmore broke ground on a new fire station Tuesday morning.

Fire station #2 will be built north of Cardinal Park, one block away from the existing station.

Fire Chief Carry Williamson said they looked at the data and determined that keeping a station in that location will most benefit the city.

It’s something the chief said the department has wanted for a long time.

“The first time I came to station #2, I thought ‘we need a new station,’, Chief Williamson said. “Here we are, 20 years later, and it’s in progress. It’s very exciting.”

Chief Williamson also said they’re hoping they can open the doors to the new fire station by this time next year.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

