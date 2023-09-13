Texoma Local
Committee to address security concerns at Grayson County Commissioner’s Court

A new committee was formed Tuesday at Grayson County Commissioner's Court to address security concerns on county-owned property.
A new committee was formed Tuesday at Grayson County Commissioner’s Court to address security concerns on county-owned property.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new committee was formed Tuesday at Grayson County Commissioner’s Court to address security concerns on county-owned property.

The decision comes in the wake of a First Amendment auditor who took video and pictures of people near the county courthouse last week.

According to County Judge Bruce Dawsey, the security review was already in the works, but the recent incident prompted the county to prioritize it.

The committee will address security at all county properties and will also determine which areas should be accessible to the public.

“Really the first aspect of what the committee is going to look at is what’s legitimate public access needs and what is a private office,” Dawsey said. “We didn’t have the signage in place that was necessary. So we’ll look at that, because just because it is a courthouse doesn’t mean that every room in it is accessible.”

The committee’s recommendations will be sent to county commissioners for action.

