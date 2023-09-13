Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3

A closer look at hot car deaths. How poor sleep could signal a more serious issue. Plus, a beekeeper teaches the next generation.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Dozens of children are killed in hot cars every year in the U.S. We reveal the new technology that’s rolling out in hopes of preventing more deaths – and why advocates say it doesn’t go far enough. Plus, if you toss and turn in your sleep, it could be a sign of a more serious issue, according to doctors, and we show you how a beekeeper is raising the next generation of enthusiasts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-year-old girl from Trenton died in a single-car accident on Thursday night.
8-year-old dies in Fannin County crash
A Madill police sergeant literally walked through fire to rescue a man from a burning vehicle...
Madill officer rescues man from flaming car
Alejandro Torres was arrested in Sherman for an aggravated assault that happened at a...
Man arrested for Sherman aggravated assault
The appraised value of the land is $440,000, “try to locate another retailer or a restaurant on...
New development in the works on Denison’s Morton Street
A woman was hospitalized after she was thrown from a pickup truck she was riding in.
Woman hospitalized in Pontotoc County crash

Latest News

Fire station #2 will be built north of Cardinal Park, one block away from the existing station.
City of Ardmore breaks ground on new fire station
Blood donations are low, in Texoma and across the nation.
Donors are needed in the midst of a national blood shortage
Blood donations are low, in Texoma and across the nation.
BLOOD SHORTAGE
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Durant City Council approved some changes to the construction on...
Durant City Council makes changes, extends deadline to construction on University Blvd.
A new committee was formed Tuesday at Grayson County Commissioner’s Court to address security...
Committee to address security concerns at Grayson County Commissioner’s Court