Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’

Oliver Anthony's show at Cotton Eyed Joe was ultimately canceled as the two sides could not come to an agreement. (Source: WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – Oliver Anthony, the musician who went viral for his song “Rich Men North of Richmond,” canceled a performance in Knoxville after he couldn’t reach an agreement about ticket prices with the venue.

Cotton Eyed Joe, a bar in west Knoxville, announced Anthony would perform on Sept. 27.

Ticket prices for the event were around $99, and a meet-and-greet would be around $200.

The bar said they set these ticket prices to break even, saying Anthony was asking for $120,000 to play there for an hour.

However, when Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any tickets for those prices.

“These are supposed to be affordable shows. Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket,” Anthony said in a Facebook post. “I’m going to work out the details with him and if we have to reschedule this event somewhere else we will.”

Anthony said he never wants to play a show that costs fans more than $40 a piece, preferably no more than $25.

He also claimed that he had a friend book the venue and was not directly involved. Anthony also said that he never charged the $120,000 fee that Cotton Eyed Joe said he did.

The event at the Cotton Eyed Joe was ultimately canceled as the two sides could not come to an agreement.

“Ultimately, it’s my fault for not being more directly involved with the venues who have reached out,” Anthony said. “I am not pointing fingers at Cotton-Eyed Joe, I don’t know where the miscommunication took place. I’m just upset seeing those prices.”

Officials at the venue said that refunds would be made in the next few business days.

A new show has been scheduled at the Knoxville Convention Center on Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets were available for $25, and Anthony said that a meet-and-greet would be free, and tickets quickly sold out.

