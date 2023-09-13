Texoma Local
Rain Increases Overnight...Amounts Lower Than Hoped For

The precipitation total forecast shows lower totals versus forecasts earlier in the week, but it’s better than nothing!
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After a mostly dry Wednesday, look for rain chances to increase to 40% after midnight and top out at 60% for Thursday morning. Lows in the 60s. Thursday’s rain chances run 60% a.m. to 30% p.m. with highs around 80. Rain chances continue Friday in the 40% range, possibly lingering as late as Saturday morning before dropping out Saturday afternoon. This means most of the weekend should be dry.

A front passes Saturday morning, but it’s more of a wind-shift line than a cold front meaning temperatures will rise into the upper 80s by Sunday and perhaps to 90 degrees by Monday. But...that’s it. No 100s! And in fact, temperatures should moderate a bit as clouds increase mid-week along with a fresh chance of showers.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

