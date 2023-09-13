Rain Increases Overnight...Amounts Lower Than Hoped For

After a mostly dry Wednesday, look for rain chances to increase to 40% after midnight and top out at 60% for Thursday morning. Lows in the 60s. Thursday’s rain chances run 60% a.m. to 30% p.m. with highs around 80. Rain chances continue Friday in the 40% range, possibly lingering as late as Saturday morning before dropping out Saturday afternoon. This means most of the weekend should be dry.

A front passes Saturday morning, but it’s more of a wind-shift line than a cold front meaning temperatures will rise into the upper 80s by Sunday and perhaps to 90 degrees by Monday. But...that’s it. No 100s! And in fact, temperatures should moderate a bit as clouds increase mid-week along with a fresh chance of showers.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

