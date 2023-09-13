Sherman buys land for Bel Air development

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman added to its land holdings Tuesday.

The city received ten acres from the Sherman Economic Development Corporation as part of an agreement that dates back six years ago.

They already paid for nine acres of the land, and the city agreed to pay about $255,000 for the additional acre.

The newly purchased land is located near the southeast corner of U.S. Highway 75 and FM 1417 behind Schulman’s Moive Bowl Grille.

The land will be incorporated into the Bel Air development.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.