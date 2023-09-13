Texoma Local
Sherman looking for first district win against Lebanon Trail

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Another big week of high school football on the way, and for the Sherman Bearcats they will return to Bearcat Stadium looking for their first district win.

The Bearcats played well on Thursday night in their district opener against Frisco Centennial, but the game got away from them late. This week they will host Frisco Lebanon Trail, both teams come in with a 1-2 record, 0-1 in district, a win would put the Bearcats back at 500 and a much better path to reach their goals.

