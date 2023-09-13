Sherman Sales Tax Rebate Program to save downtown businesses

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman City Council has approved 26 businesses to enroll in its new sales tax rebate program after it was approved in early August.

City spokesperson, Nate Strauch, said the program aims to relieve these downtown businesses from hardships including the pandemic, the Kelly Square fire and the ongoing Highway 75 construction project.

“All the sales tax that they generate in the course of doing their business, the city will give them back the 1% that comes to the city via the state,” Strauch said.

Strauch said the owner of Knight Furniture, Joey Gunn, played a big role in the idea to craft a relief program.

“As a government, we don’t always understand what the challenges these businesses are facing,” Strauch said, “So to have a small business owner really come alongside us it was really important to us.”

Gunn wanted the city to look into ways it could help enhance the culture of downtown. He said he was thankful that the city was responsive to the idea.

“Not all conversations produce fruit and so it was actually really nice to have a conversation with the city and actually have some real action come from it,” Gunn said.

Gunn said the program has been a breeze for businesses so far.

“They said you qualify, Here’s the money, Gunn said, “If anything, they’ve been on me to make sure that I get the money that my business is owed.”'

Wolverine Comics is another business that has been accepted into the program. It was also one of the businesses destroyed in the Kelly Square fire of October 2021.

“We were out of business for probably five months,” said co-owner Wayne Ward.

The store found a new home in a different downtown building. Ward said after hearing about the relief program, he did not hesitate to join.

“Not like we were looking for handouts, but every little bit helps,” Ward said.

Strauch said the program will last for five years. It is open to new and existing businesses who can apply for the 2022 through 2026 tax years.

Applications can be found on the City of Sherman website.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.