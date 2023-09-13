Texoma Local
Silo honors Bowen after tremendous coaching career

Bowen honored with retirement ceremony
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SILO, Okla. (KXII) - Legendary high school baseball coach Billy Jack Bowen was honored at Silo.

Bowen won 25 state championships, 19 of them for Silo, before retiring following last season.

Bowen left the game as the all-time winningest coach in the nation.

Fans, players and everyone else that were impacted by Bowen’s career gathered at Billy Jack Bowen Field to honor the coach.

