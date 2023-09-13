Silo honors Bowen after tremendous coaching career

SILO, Okla. (KXII) - Legendary high school baseball coach Billy Jack Bowen was honored at Silo.

Bowen won 25 state championships, 19 of them for Silo, before retiring following last season.

Bowen left the game as the all-time winningest coach in the nation.

Fans, players and everyone else that were impacted by Bowen’s career gathered at Billy Jack Bowen Field to honor the coach.

