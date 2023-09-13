Texoma Local
Southeastern hosts its annual college fair

The SOSU College Fair gives high school students the chance to check out different community colleges, and universities.
By Kayla Holt
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - High school students from all over the region came to SOSU to visit with recruiters from over 25 institutions from Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas to see what college might be the best fit for them.

“We’re looking at all the colleges and just seeing what we want to do. What to apply for and what to expect,” High school senior, Reagan Vinson shared.

“It’s also an opportunity for those that maybe a sophomore, junior to start the college process a little early,” SOSU’s VP for Enrollment Management, Shelly Key stated.

An arena filled with recruiters showing off their school’s programs.

“You just get to see what all these other schools have to offer,” Vinson added.

The event is aimed to provide students with the right resources, so that they have a better understanding of options they have post high school graduation.

“So, each college in the university that’s here today is sharing information about different academic programs that they have special events that are happening on their campus in the coming months and really just trying to connect with students,” Key said.

The event also allows students to expand their horizons to degree programs and career options they may not have been exposed to in their hometown and gives them the chance to see what campus life is about.

“Any time that we get to showcase our university and show our savage storm pride, I’m always happy to do that,” Key replied.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

