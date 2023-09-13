Talk of the Town: Discover Durant Fall Concert Series
Grace Rudolf, Tourism Coordinator for the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce, visited News 12 to share all the details.
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Area Chamber of Commerce and Discover Durant are hosting the annual Fall Concert Series at Market Square starting next Thursday.
The lineup for the concert series is as follows:
- Sept 21 - The Cleverlys
- Sept 28 - Mike and the Moonpies
- Oct 5 - Tracy Byrd
- Oct 12 - The Great Divide

