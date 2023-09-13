Texoma Local
Talk of the Town: Discover Durant Fall Concert Series

Grace Rudolf, Tourism Coordinator for the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce, visited News 12 to share all the details.
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Area Chamber of Commerce and Discover Durant are hosting the annual Fall Concert Series at Market Square starting next Thursday.

The lineup for the concert series is as follows:

You can learn more about Discover Durant here.

