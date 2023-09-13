Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

USA Today publisher hiring ‘Taylor Swift Reporter’

Taylor Swift accepts the award for video of the year for "Anti-Hero" during the MTV Video Music...
Taylor Swift accepts the award for video of the year for "Anti-Hero" during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.(Source: Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - America’s largest newspaper chain, Gannett, is hiring someone to cover everything Taylor Swift - and nothing else.

The “Taylor Swift Reporter” will be hired to write for USA Today and The Tennessean.

Gannett wants a journalist who can capture the significance of the Grammy-winning, record-breaking star’s music, legacy and cultural and economic influence.

The “Shake it Off” singer’s impact is literally seismic: Her fans shook it so hard at a Seattle concert this summer that it registered as an earthquake.

Gannett’s decision to post the job comes with some controversy.

Some in the journalism industry believe it calls the company’s reporting priorities into question.

In December, Gannett slashed roughly 6% of its more than 3,000 employees in the U.S. media division.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-year-old girl from Trenton died in a single-car accident on Thursday night.
8-year-old dies in Fannin County crash
Alejandro Torres was arrested in Sherman for an aggravated assault that happened at a...
Man arrested for Sherman aggravated assault
A Madill police sergeant literally walked through fire to rescue a man from a burning vehicle...
Madill officer rescues man from flaming car
A woman was hospitalized after she was thrown from a pickup truck she was riding in.
Woman hospitalized in Pontotoc County crash
The appraised value of the land is $440,000, “try to locate another retailer or a restaurant on...
New development in the works on Denison’s Morton Street

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
North Korea’s Kim vows full support for Russia at summit with Putin at a Far East spaceport
Elon Musk makes comments to reporters after the Congressional artificial intelligence meeting....
Musk talks about AI meeting in Senate
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets’ coach would be ‘shocked’ if Rodgers doesn’t play again after season-ending injury
Elon Musk talks about the AI meeting in the Senate on Wednesday.
Tech titans have ‘a very civilized discussion’ with senators on artificial intelligence, Musk says
Danelo Cavalcante, who was serving a life sentence for murder in a Pennsylvania prison when he...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania