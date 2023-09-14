Ada man pleads guilty to assault, robbery
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man plead guilty to stabbing another person and robbing a store the same day back in June.
Federal prosecutors said in a press release, on June 14th, Alexander Clark, 22, attacked a person at an Ada home, stabbing the victim repeatedly.
According to the release, Clark later went into a nearby convenience store, threatened to kill the cashier, and stole a 30-pack of beer.
Clark will remain in the custody of U.S. Marshals pending sentencing.
