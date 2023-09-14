Choctaw Nation sets its expense budget

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The Choctaw Nation’s expense budget is in. For the fiscal year 2024, Choctaw Tribal Council approved a $2.5 billion comprehensive expense budget that begins in October.

Chief Gary Batton said the approved capital expenses are more than $43 million lower than last year.

“Well of course some of our capital expenditures are rolling off so in other words, our gaming facility that we built here in Durant that has gone away, our Hochatown facility, we’re planning on opening it in April of next year so some of those costs are going down,” Batton said.

Also, in the budget are more than 700 new employees, which brings the total number of associates to over 12,500.

