Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Colossal planet may have signs of life, NASA says

An analysis of Webb’s observations found the planet has abundant methane and carbon dioxide in...
An analysis of Webb’s observations found the planet has abundant methane and carbon dioxide in its atmosphere.(Illustration: NASA, CSA, ESA, J. Olmsted (STScI), Science: N. Madhusudhan (Cambridge University))
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A colossal planet about 120 light years from Earth may have water flowing on it, new evidence uncovered by the James Webb Space Telescope possibly shows.

An investigation with the space-based observatory revealed the exoplanet K2-18b may have some key features of a planet that could support bodies of water and life.

An analysis of Webb’s observations found the planet has abundant methane and carbon dioxide in its atmosphere.

NASA said there’s also the presence of these carbon-bearing molecules, along with a scarcity of ammonia, which could indicate an atmosphere rich with hydrogen that surrounds an ocean world.

Carbon is considered the building block of life forms on Earth.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-year-old girl from Trenton died in a single-car accident on Thursday night.
8-year-old dies in Fannin County crash
The City of Sherman added to its land holdings Tuesday.
Sherman buys land for Bel Air development
A woman was hospitalized after she was thrown from a pickup truck she was riding in.
Woman hospitalized in Pontotoc County crash
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Durant City Council approved some changes to the construction on...
Durant City Council makes changes, extends deadline to construction on University Blvd.
Alejandro Torres was arrested in Sherman for an aggravated assault that happened at a...
Man arrested for Sherman aggravated assault

Latest News

According to the National Congress of American Indians, 4 in 5 women experience violence in...
MMIW-Chahta hosts 2nd annual Women in Leadership Conference
Police rescued a do from a raging river and waterfall in Massachusetts. (CNN, WELLESLEY PD)
Rescue dog rescued from waterfall
Police rescued a do from a raging river and waterfall in Massachusetts. (CNN, WELLESLEY PD)
Take a Look: Rescue dog rescued from waterfall
Adam Sandler attends the Independent Filmmaker Project's 29th annual IFP Gotham Awards at...
Adam Sandler announces new fall tour with stops in 25 cities
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Trump won’t be tried with Powell and Chesebro next month in Georgia election case