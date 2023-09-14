Create Ardmore showcases local youth talents with Picture Our Future banners

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore’s creative community is coming together with Create Ardmore leading the charge on a new project made to showcase work from the city’s own young artists.

Residents in Ardmore might have seen some of their creative works of art around town lately, “Including the fire hydrants, the buffalo, we’ve done the panels at east side renaissance of the boxers, that was a great project, and now we’ve got these banners,” Create Ardmore chairman Julie Longest said.

They’ve just kicked off their Picture Our Future project, displaying large photographed banners of local kids around downtown.

“It just captures the innocence of children and the potential for their future,” Longest said.

The idea came from a fellow board member who found inspiration while vacationing in Georgia, then Create Ardmore turned the idea into a reality.

“And so they had a professional photographer volunteer at a local grade school and taught 3rd graders how to be photographers, so these are banners of 3rd graders who took pictures of 3rd graders,” said Longest.

Longest says that there will be more banners being added in the coming days, “You’ll be able to go to the QR code eventually when we get them all up, go to the QR code at the title banner, which is at Main and Caddo and it will direct you from our website to where all of the banners are located.”

Longest also says the artistry projects will help bring the community together. “In this day and time where we have so much negativity, art is a feel good, its therapeutic and it gets people to express themselves,” Longest stated.

