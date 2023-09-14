Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Gunter prepares for Brock in top 3 showdown

Gunter prepares for Brock in top 3 showdown
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - What a rematch this should be. The Gunter Tigers will face the Brock Eagles on Friday. Both teams are ranked in the top three in the state.

The Tigers are rolling (3-0), with wins over a couple of big private schools and 5A startup Prosper Walnut Grove. None of those games have been close.

This game should be close. Gunter beat Brock last year, 21-16. This year, Brock is ranked third in 3A division I. Gunter is ranked second in 3A division II.

Brock has a couple of early season losses to bigger powerhouse schools this season. They did the same thing last year before making it to the state finals.

Gunter used this game as a springboard last season to ultimately win the 3A division II state championship.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-year-old girl from Trenton died in a single-car accident on Thursday night.
8-year-old dies in Fannin County crash
Alejandro Torres was arrested in Sherman for an aggravated assault that happened at a...
Man arrested for Sherman aggravated assault
A Madill police sergeant literally walked through fire to rescue a man from a burning vehicle...
Madill officer rescues man from flaming car
A woman was hospitalized after she was thrown from a pickup truck she was riding in.
Woman hospitalized in Pontotoc County crash
The appraised value of the land is $440,000, “try to locate another retailer or a restaurant on...
New development in the works on Denison’s Morton Street

Latest News

Gunter prepares for Brock in top 3 showdown
Gunter prepares for Brock in top 3 showdown
Bowen honored with retirement ceremony
Silo honors Bowen after tremendous coaching career
Gunter-Bonham Volleyball Highlights
Gunter-Bonham Volleyball Highlights
Lindsay-Van Alstyne Volleyball Highlights
Lindsay-Van Alstyne Volleyball Highlights