Gunter prepares for Brock in top 3 showdown

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - What a rematch this should be. The Gunter Tigers will face the Brock Eagles on Friday. Both teams are ranked in the top three in the state.

The Tigers are rolling (3-0), with wins over a couple of big private schools and 5A startup Prosper Walnut Grove. None of those games have been close.

This game should be close. Gunter beat Brock last year, 21-16. This year, Brock is ranked third in 3A division I. Gunter is ranked second in 3A division II.

Brock has a couple of early season losses to bigger powerhouse schools this season. They did the same thing last year before making it to the state finals.

Gunter used this game as a springboard last season to ultimately win the 3A division II state championship.

