Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge needs volunteers

By Kayla Holt
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Every year, around 230,000 visitors come to Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge, whether it’s to bird watch, fish, or just learn about nature.

The people who help keep up the refuge are volunteers, and right now, Hagerman is in need of a few helping hands.

“What we’re looking for is some people that are interested in coming out to the refuge and helping make a difference,” Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge’s Spencer Beard stated.

As Hagerman approaches a busy season filled with visits from snow geese, and people traveling for the holidays, the refuge needs volunteers in several different departments.

“We’ll have as many as maybe a couple hundred visitors in a day in here. So, our nature worker is key front-line person that is delivering the information,”

Being a volunteer at Hagerman, you’re the first smile to greet people at the door, you even get to help out the monarchs by planting milkweed seeds. every role is important and appreciated.

Nana Rylander has been a volunteer at Hagerman since 2017.

“I’ve worked in the nature nook and picking up trash at Hagerman and working as a butterfly docent in the butterfly garden and things like that,” Rylander shared.

She said she enjoys being surrounded by the outdoors and showing people where to find all the wildlife.

“It’s just a great place and a lot of people don’t even know it’s out here. They’re 11,000 acres out here to enjoy,” Rylander replied.

You can join the Hagerman team by calling or visiting the refuge in person.

