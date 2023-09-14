Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Homeowner’s daughter stumbles upon bear feasting inside house

A hungry bear made himself at home inside a house Wednesday morning. (Source: KCAL, KCBS, CA FISH & WILDLIFE, OBTAINED BY KCBS, CNN, Obtained by KCBS/KCAL)
By Jasmine Viel, KCAL via CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIERRA MADRE, Calif. (KCAL) – A family in southern California got quite a surprise when they discovered a break-in at their home. But it wasn’t a burglar that ransacked their things – it was a bear.

Clement Mapanda said a hungry bear made himself at home inside his Sierra Madre house Wednesday morning while he was at work.

He pointed out the broken jars of syrups and half-eaten fruit the bear left behind in the kitchen, including sticky footprints.

“It looks like the baby had a sampler platter,” Mapanda joked. “Hmmm, a little here, a little there. Maybe some of this – not feeling that.”

His daughter Chelsea first found the mess from the 100-200 lbs. black bear when she got home around 2 a.m.

“I saw the refrigerator door open from my window because we have windows that just showcase the kitchen. I went right back to my car because I was not going to investigate,” Chelsea said, adding that she called the Sierra Madre Police Department.

Officers soon realized it wasn’t an ordinary intruder when they heard wild animal noises, so they called officers from Fish and Wildlife Services for help.

Chelsea said she had been warned a bear was spotted around the neighborhood, and her dad even had to chase a bear away at his house last year.

“I was sitting on the patio outside and it was walking toward the pool, so I said, ‘Hey, not in my pool, please,’” Mapanda said.

Bears have become such frequent visitors in the area that the city declared them a public safety threat. The Department of Fish and Wildlife was asked to increase its bear prevention efforts last April.

Copyright 2023 KCAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-year-old girl from Trenton died in a single-car accident on Thursday night.
8-year-old dies in Fannin County crash
The City of Sherman added to its land holdings Tuesday.
Sherman buys land for Bel Air development
A woman was hospitalized after she was thrown from a pickup truck she was riding in.
Woman hospitalized in Pontotoc County crash
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Durant City Council approved some changes to the construction on...
Durant City Council makes changes, extends deadline to construction on University Blvd.
Alejandro Torres was arrested in Sherman for an aggravated assault that happened at a...
Man arrested for Sherman aggravated assault

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
No sign of Kim Jong Un as his Russia visit continues and Seoul expresses concern over Putin meetings
Chelsea said she had been warned a bear was spotted around the neighborhood, and her dad even...
Homeowner’s daughter stumbles upon bear feasting inside house
FILE - Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speaks during a news conference, Thursday, June 29,...
Feds spread $1 billion for tree plantings among US cities to reduce extreme heat and benefit health
Damage from massive flooding is seen in Derna, Libya, Wednesday, Sept.13, 2023. Search teams...
Libyan city buries thousands in mass graves after flood, while mayor says death toll could triple