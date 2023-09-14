Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 4

A grieving father's message about overdoses among teens. Family wants answers after mother's death in jail. Plus, a student's inspiration to beat a diagnosis.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A father shares the pain of losing a son to a fentanyl overdose, while addiction experts explain new developments in treatment. Plus, a family wants answers after a mother dies in a jail cell. Then, how to spot if a picture posted online is real or fake, and a young student is inspired to overcome a diagnosis thanks to a coach.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-year-old girl from Trenton died in a single-car accident on Thursday night.
8-year-old dies in Fannin County crash
The City of Sherman added to its land holdings Tuesday.
Sherman buys land for Bel Air development
A woman was hospitalized after she was thrown from a pickup truck she was riding in.
Woman hospitalized in Pontotoc County crash
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Durant City Council approved some changes to the construction on...
Durant City Council makes changes, extends deadline to construction on University Blvd.
Alejandro Torres was arrested in Sherman for an aggravated assault that happened at a...
Man arrested for Sherman aggravated assault