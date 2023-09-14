Nearly 300 lbs. of stolen marijuana found after police chase
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - 270 pounds of stolen marijuana and THC products were found after a police pursuit in Ardmore.
The Ardmore Police Department’s Criminal Interdiction Unit tried to pull over a vehicle this week, and the driver, later identified as Jesus Rosabal, took off and a pursuit ensued, according to a social media post.
Rosabal crashed, and then tried to run from officers, but was quickly caught.
In his vehicle: trash bags full of pot that had been stolen from a business in Thackerville.
Rosabal is being held in the Carter County Jail.
