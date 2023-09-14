Texoma Local
Nearly 300 lbs. of stolen marijuana found after police chase

Jesus Rosabal fled from officers and led them into a pursuit. Officers found nearly 300 pounds of stolen marijuana in his car.(Ardmore Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - 270 pounds of stolen marijuana and THC products were found after a police pursuit in Ardmore.

The Ardmore Police Department’s Criminal Interdiction Unit tried to pull over a vehicle this week, and the driver, later identified as Jesus Rosabal, took off and a pursuit ensued, according to a social media post.

Rosabal crashed, and then tried to run from officers, but was quickly caught.

In his vehicle: trash bags full of pot that had been stolen from a business in Thackerville.

Rosabal is being held in the Carter County Jail.

Posted by City of Ardmore - Police Department on Thursday, September 14, 2023

