Nearly 300 lbs. of stolen marijuana found after police chase

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - 270 pounds of stolen marijuana and THC products were found after a police pursuit in Ardmore.

The Ardmore Police Department’s Criminal Interdiction Unit tried to pull over a vehicle this week, and the driver, later identified as Jesus Rosabal, took off and a pursuit ensued, according to a social media post.

Rosabal crashed, and then tried to run from officers, but was quickly caught.

In his vehicle: trash bags full of pot that had been stolen from a business in Thackerville.

Rosabal is being held in the Carter County Jail.

The Ardmore Police Department's Criminal Interdiction Unit attempted to stop a vehicle several nights ago. The vehicle... Posted by City of Ardmore - Police Department on Thursday, September 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.