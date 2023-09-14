Operation Christmas Child: sharing Christmas joy with children in need

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Non-profit ministry, Samaritan’s Purse is teaming up with local churches and volunteers in Texoma to share faith and joy with children this Christmas.

Operation Christmas Child is a ministry project that turns ordinary shoeboxes into holiday gift boxes to over 209 million children in need worldwide.

“We’ve seen so many videos and they get so excited, many times they’ve never received a gift before, of any kind, and to get something that they’re excited about- they’re just thrilled.” Operation Christmas Child project leader Melody Peters said.

Each year, volunteers and project leaders work together to pack various items into each box.

“We include school supplies, and personal care items like a toothbrush or a wash cloth, and them some filler items that might be a yo-yo, a flashlight, something else that they might need or want,” Peters added.

Operation Christmas Child hits close to home for Dioany Yosuino, who still remembers opening her first shoe box gift as a child in Venezuela, “I was eleven years old when I received my shoe box and it was just an amazing experience. I was actually praying for really good quality markers, and when I opened my shoe box, I received my really good quality markers.”

Yosuino says its more than just giving, “Whenever you pack a shoebox, you are making a eternal impact in a child’s life, so I’m really excited for Operation Christmas Child and all of the shoeboxes we’re going to be packing this year.”

