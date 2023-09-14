Sherman man sentenced after plea on drug charges

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man is headed to prison after making a plea on two drugs charges in Grayson County.

According to a press release, Henry Peters, Jr., 47, was sentenced to 33 years in prison.

The Grayson County District Attorney’s Office said Peters was caught with more than 33 grams of cocaine in August of 2022.

A few months later, he was caught again with more than 13 grams of crack cocaine.

Both times, the drugs were found during traffic stops.

