Sherman USPS gets unexpected landscaping help

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - 71-year-old, Pam Minor, has taken it upon herself to fix up the landscaping at the Sherman United States Postal Service Office off of Peyton Street.

“If you’re watching Western movies, then you come up on a town that’s dead, that’s what it looks like,” Minor said.

She said she was sad to see the poor conditions after visiting to drop off a package. Not long after she heard a quote that inspired her.

“If you see somebody’s house that’s not taken care of the yard you need to check on them to make sure that they’re not sick and need help,” Minor said.

It was then that Minor knew she had to fix up the post office.

“I got up here at 7:00, and I started with my little picks and my little clippers,” Minor said.

She began trimming the dead foliage and keeping the few plants that were still alive.

“We’ll be doing the rest of this,” Minor said as she pointed to one of the landscaped areas, “So we can get it cut down and I will put some mulch out there.”

Minor wondered if the city could help. A city spokesperson, Nate Strauch, said the government is responsible for maintaining government properties like the post office. However, the city has paid for the grass to be mowed when needed.

“There was a guy doing a weed eater up at the front and a lawnmower,” Minor said.

Minor has been coming to work every morning for two weeks and plans to continue.

“Till it gets done,” Minor said.

She said she would not be finished until it was beautiful again.

“This is not for me, I don’t want anything, I just want it to look nice,” Minor said.

If anyone wants to help, Minor said to grab your tools and your gloves.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.