Showers Possible through Saturday, Lots of Sun by Sunday

Rain tapers off this evening, cloudy and mild lows in the 60s. Friday sees a little more sunshine, partly cloudy, 30% chance of rain and highs in the low to mid 80s.

A front arrives Saturday and a few more showers could pop up along that, leaving the rest of the weekend dry. Night will be cool and days will be warm. Temperatures will max out around 90 degrees early next week. The good news - an upper level low carves itself out of the jet steam by early next week, offering Texomans another chance of rain.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

