Talk of the Town: Sherman Arts Fest

Sarah McRae, Sherman Tourism & Main Street Manager, visited News 12 to tell us everything you need to know.
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city of Sherman is hosting the 42nd annual Sherman Arts Fest on Saturday.

The festival will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Sherman Municipal Grounds, the Municipal Ballroom, and surrounding streets.

The event is free and open to the public.

