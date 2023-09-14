Talk of the Town: Sherman Arts Fest
Sarah McRae, Sherman Tourism & Main Street Manager, visited News 12 to tell us everything you need to know.
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city of Sherman is hosting the 42nd annual Sherman Arts Fest on Saturday.
The festival will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Sherman Municipal Grounds, the Municipal Ballroom, and surrounding streets.
The event is free and open to the public.
