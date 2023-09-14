Texoma Local
Three women arrested after attempting to burglarizing home

Darcy Poth (left), Breanna Laney )middle), and Debbie Toney (right) are facing burglary and...
Darcy Poth (left), Breanna Laney )middle), and Debbie Toney (right) are facing burglary and organized crime charges after being caught stealing from a home, deputies said.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Three Texoma women are facing burglary and organized crime charges after deputies say they were caught stealing from a Whitewright home “red-handed.”

Grayson County deputies said in a press release, they were notified on Saturday that three women were on the property off FM 697 and may have taken items from the home.

Deputies arrested Darcy Poth, 59, of Calera, Breanna Laney, 36, of Denison, and Debbie Toney, 45, of Sherman, before they could take anything.

All three were taken to the Grayson County Jail and booked in for burglary of a habitation and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the release.

Poth posted a $20,000 bond. Laney is being held on a $60,000 bond to include warrants out of Dallas. Toney is being held on a $21,500 bond to include an outstanding warrant from Grayson County.

