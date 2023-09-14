Three women arrested after attempting to burglarizing home

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Three Texoma women are facing burglary and organized crime charges after deputies say they were caught stealing from a Whitewright home “red-handed.”

Grayson County deputies said in a press release, they were notified on Saturday that three women were on the property off FM 697 and may have taken items from the home.

Deputies arrested Darcy Poth, 59, of Calera, Breanna Laney, 36, of Denison, and Debbie Toney, 45, of Sherman, before they could take anything.

All three were taken to the Grayson County Jail and booked in for burglary of a habitation and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the release.

Poth posted a $20,000 bond. Laney is being held on a $60,000 bond to include warrants out of Dallas. Toney is being held on a $21,500 bond to include an outstanding warrant from Grayson County.

